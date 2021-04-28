Zuma and Trump two peas in a pod

I have pointed out the similarities between Jacob Zuma and Donald Trump since the latter's election. Both have been relying on their narrow, mainly rural, base. Both are serving their own interests. Both are divisive influences and both do not care about how the bigger world views them.

The similarities continue to this day. Both are ignoring the supremacy of the constitution. Both are undermining the rule of law. Both are fighting to stay out of jail and both are continuing to undermine their successors through the divisions they sow.

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Joe Biden have to govern and unite their nations while their predecessors are undermining the rule of law from Nkandla and Mar-a-Lago. Due to the deep divisions in both countries, both leaders are not enjoying the popularity ratings that their performances deserve.

This logically affects their ability to push through much-needed government reforms. In SA and the US, civil society is taking a stand and government institutions are regaining ground after years of sabotage from the highest offices in both countries.

The legacies of apartheid and segregation are still underlying factors in the battles for unity in both countries. SA has the advantage that the previously disadvantaged sections of the population now have real political power.

In contrast, political power in the US is still largely wielded by the previously advantaged, constantly blocking efforts to create a more equal society.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria