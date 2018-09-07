Former president Jacob Zuma’s personal legal fees spent by the Presidency now stand at close to R17-million‚ up from R15.3-million in March.

This was revealed in a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ on August 28. He was responding to a question for oral reply in the National Assembly on March 14 this year.

Ramaphosa indicated that government had contributed R15.3-million to the personal legal costs of Zuma.

He said that after the provision of the reply in March‚ “we have received additional information”‚ which required the revision of the total amount spent by the State on Zuma’s legal fees.