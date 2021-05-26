All 14 parties in parliament will have a say in Mkhwebane impeachment vote

All political parties represented in parliament will have a vote on whether public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit for office.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has expanded the composition of the special parliamentary committee to provide for all 14 political parties represented in parliament to have a vote.

The committee will now be made up of 36 members from all 14 parties, with the ANC enjoying overwhelming representation with 19 members, four from the DA, two from the EFF and one each representing the rest of the parties.

All 36 members will be allowed to vote in committee processes.

The previous composition of the committee, announced last month, had 26 members, with only 11 of them with voting rights. Of those 11, only two were going to vote on behalf of the 11 smaller parties, in a matter they widely differ on.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa objected to this and called for “a weighted voting system” to promote fairness and democracy.

Holomisa argued that it was wholly undemocratic and unconstitutional for parliament to take away the right of smaller parties to vote in a section 194 committee which he argued was different from portfolio committees, in that their raison d'être and subject matters were of equal importance to all political parties, and that they discuss and handle matters of national importance.

While the assembly's rules committee shot down his proposal two weeks ago, Modise acceded to his request on Tuesday.