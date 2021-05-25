Covid-19 gains diminished by corrupt state officials
Leaders have no interest in rooting out graft
Africans have endured some of the worst cruelties known to mankind, from slavery to colonialism, to apartheid and prolonged conflicts. Throughout those experiences, Africans remained hopeful and strong.
However, that none could have prepared us for the harm and spread of Covid-19. The invisible threat has challenged every aspect of our lives, in the ways we do business and how we relate to one another as people. Yet, for all its challenges, the pandemic has also revealed what we can do when united as Africans...
