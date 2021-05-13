Cash used to fund nefarious activities, lifestyles of politicians –Dintwe

SSA bought nonexistent things at inflated prices, Zondo told

Deepened corruption and brazen theft within intelligence organs of the state have come under the spotlight before the Zondo commission.



Inspector-general of intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe accused the intelligence community of being infested with a culture of using millions of rand to procure non-existent items in a bid to loot and steal...