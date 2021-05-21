Feutmba cautions Downs against overconfidence

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba predicts a tough CAF Champions quarterfinal second leg match for his former team when they host Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Ahly will head into the second leg with a 2-0 lead, with Sundowns aiming to overturn that at home and progress to the semifinal.

Feutmba feels it will be difficult to overturn the deficit, especially against the Egyptian giants who are experienced in these situations and are coached by Pitso Mosimane, the former Sundowns coach.

“As I said even before the second leg, it is going to be a tough game,” Feutmba told Sowetan.

“If they want to qualify, because we are talking about qualification now, it is not about winning the game, they have to focus on the entire game.

He feels that Mosimane knows Sundowns' weaknesses, “coming from Sundowns, not only as a coach but a former player”.

“The philosophy used by the coach comes from the identity of the club. Even in previous years before he arrived as a coach Sundowns used to play that type of football, and when he came in he managed to build a strong team on that philosophy. He did very well with Sundowns, so he knows the weakness of that philosophy.

“On the other hand, most of the players who are playing at Sundowns today have played under Pitso, and they know how he thinks about football.

“Sundowns will have to work hard the whole game if they are to win and advance to the semifinal.”

The 52-year-old was also critical of the Sundowns approach in the first leg as he feels they should have been cautious, which is something he expects from Mosimane tomorrow.

He also feels they were overconfident..

“Truly speaking, the favourite for the game is Al Ahly. They are the current champions. If you look at their history, you can’t compare them with Sundowns in terms of achievement,” he said.

“I think Sundowns went to Egypt overconfident and played attacking football and opened gaps by also making a few mistakes, and Ahly capitalised on that.

“Sundowns need to make sure that they give that respect to Al Ahly that they deserve.”