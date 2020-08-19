Gauteng freight depot robbery foiled after shoot-out with cops

Police and private security foiled a planned business robbery targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg on the East Rand after a shoot-out on Tuesday evening.

Sixteen suspects were arrested and eight illegal firearms seized during the bust which followed an intelligence-driven takedown operation, said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

“The team kept observation and subsequently spotted the suspects' vehicles whereafter a shoot-out ensued ... A takedown was executed and this resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects.

“Two vehicles, an Iveco panel van and a VW Caddy, both confirmed as stolen and fitted with false registration plates, were seized,” said Peters.

The recovered firearms and the suspects are being subjected to further profiling to establish if they are linked to other crimes.