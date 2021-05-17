Department satisfied with R4,000 fine for Tsetsane

Parents oppose return of principal who stole R15k

Angry parents in Delmas, Mpumalanga, are opposing the reinstatement of the principal at Mdumiseni Primary School in Delmas, Mpumalanga, after he admitted to stealing money meant for a school trip.



In a meeting last week, parents voiced their displeasure at having Billy Tsetsane back after the provincial department of education decided to reinstate him to his position at the school...