Department satisfied with R4,000 fine for Tsetsane
Parents oppose return of principal who stole R15k
Angry parents in Delmas, Mpumalanga, are opposing the reinstatement of the principal at Mdumiseni Primary School in Delmas, Mpumalanga, after he admitted to stealing money meant for a school trip.
In a meeting last week, parents voiced their displeasure at having Billy Tsetsane back after the provincial department of education decided to reinstate him to his position at the school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.