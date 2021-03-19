100 pupils in isolation after teen failed to disclose positive Covid-19 test
About 100 pupils at a Pretoria school are being monitored after a schoolmate failed to declare he had tested positive for Covid-19.
The Gauteng education department confirmed that it was monitoring the situation after the pupils came in close contact with an undisclosed Covid-19 positive case.
SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE has reached out to the school, but had not yet received a response by Friday afternoon.
The department confirmed that a grade 11 pupil tested positive for Covid-19 but failed to declare his status.
“Allegedly, the learner and parents failed to declare the status to the school. As a result, the school was not aware [of the positive test],” said spokesperson Steve Mabona.
He said all pupils who were in close contact with the grade 11 were advised to isolate.
“The principal did report the matter to the district after getting the information that this learner came to school being Covid-19 positive. The district Covid-19 team advised the school on how to manage the matter.
“We can also confirm that about 100 learners are in isolation and we are monitoring the situation,” he said.
The department has called on parents to always act responsibly and comply with Covid-19 regulations at all times.
TimesLIVE
