Learners beaten for making noise in hostel
Parents want teachers punished for caning pupils
Enraged parents of 10 school pupils who were treated to corporal punishment allegedly meted out by teachers at Osborn Senior Secondary School in Mount Frere, Eastern Cape, want action taken against the teachers.
A group of pupils living in the school's hostel were allegedly given lashings for making noise at the hostel on Monday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.