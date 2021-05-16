South Africa

Durban traffic officer airlifted to hospital after being struck by vehicle

By Staff Reporter - 16 May 2021 - 12:27
A traffic officer was reportedly knocked down in an early morning accident in Durban.
A traffic officer was reportedly knocked down in an early morning accident in Durban.
Image: Supplied

A traffic officer was reportedly knocked down by a vehicle in Durban early on Sunday morning and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said they responded to a collision at 8.28am on the N2 near the Prospecton Road off-ramp, Durban South.

“Reports indicate that a traffic officer was struck down by a motor vehicle. The patient had sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners,” he said in a statement.

“Due to the serious nature of the patient's injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to airlift the officer to a specialist facility.”

TimesLIVE

Shopkeeper critically injured after being rammed by motorist

The man was treated at the scene in Wadeville, Ekurhuleni, before being transported to Tambo Memorial Hospital for urgent care.
News
1 week ago

Police mourn deaths of six members who died in accidents in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

Two separate accidents claimed the lives of six on-duty police officers on Sunday in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X