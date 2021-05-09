St Lucia fisherman severely injured after being struck by towing rope

A fisherman was severely injured when a towing rope struck him at Mapelane Beach in St Lucia, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute on Saturday said the fisherman had been towing a ski-boat to be launched in the surf when the towing rope snapped, causing the rope to recoil and strike the man on the back. He collapsed severely injured.

“Air support was requested from Netcare 911 helicopter emergency medical services. Netcare 911 dispatched a rescue paramedic and ambulance,” NSRI St Lucia station commander Jan Hoffman said.

However, fading light prevented the deployment of a helicopter.

“Our sea rescue jet-rib was launched, accompanied by first responders with medical equipment, and responded to the barely accessible remote location where on arrival at Mapelane Bay the patient was found to be in a serious condition and medical treatment commenced.