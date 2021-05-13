Covid-19 deaths exhausted gas supply at embattled Durban crematorium, says municipality

Cremations at the Mobeni Heights Crematorium in Durban had to be suspended again recently because the high number of Covid-19 deaths had exhausted the facility's gas reserves.

This is according to the eThekwini municipality, which announced late on Wednesday that the facility, which serves many communities in the south Durban region, would resume operations on Thursday.

“The city would like to thank residents for their patience while the city was dealing with the issue of gas shortages, which were due to the high number of burials as a result Covid-19 which alarmingly exhausted the facility’s gas reserves,” the municipality said in a statement.

It said it did not see “further impediments for this crematorium to discharge its much-needed responsibilities”.

In February, shortly after the facility reopened after years of battling malfunctioning furnaces, calls were made by community activists to privatise it, which the municipality dismissed at the time as the work of “greedy individuals”.

This came amid claims that the crematorium had malfunctioned again shortly after its reopening.