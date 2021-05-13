South Africa

St John's and Krugersdorp High closed temporarily after Covid-19 cases detected

13 May 2021 - 09:55
Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were identified. Stock photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two Gauteng schools have been closed after Covid-19 cases were detected.

“We can confirm that a decision has been made, in consultation with the DoH [department of health], district directors and GDE [Gauteng department of education] management, to suspend academic activities at Krugersdorp High School and St John’s College as a means of managing the discovery of several Covid-19 cases in each school,” said education spokesperson Steve Mabona.

He said 11 cases were detected at Krugersdorp High school, while St John’s College had six positive cases.

“These cases were immediately requested to go into self-isolation. The temporary closure of these schools will be from Wednesday to Monday,” Mabona said.

He said the departments of health and education conducted contact tracing and tracking at schools across Gauteng.

“This ensures that we are kept abreast of the occurrence of Covid-19 cases and that we swiftly attend to those which we identify.”

