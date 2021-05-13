Act now to prevent third wave, NICD warns as new Covid-19 infections rise

A rapid increase in the percentage of South Africans testing positive for Covid-19 is a cause for concern, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Data from the last reporting week, May 3-9, showed an overall 46% new case increase in comparison to the previous reporting week, with the Northern Cape (68%), Gauteng (63%) and Limpopo (47%) topping the list.

Though there has not been an increase in hospital admissions, Covid-19-related deaths increased by 18% compared to the previous week, said the NICD.

These provinces accounted for 81% of all reported fatalities: the Eastern Cape and Western Cape (21% each), Gauteng (20%) and KwaZulu-Natal (19%).

South Africans are being asked to practise extra vigilance to push back the coronavirus.