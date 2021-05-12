South Africa

Actuarial scientist teaches kids school curriculum

Master class for parents in maths

12 May 2021 - 08:29

An actuarial scientist has started a programme to teach parents mathematics skills in an effort to help them understand their children's homework better.

Tsietsi Ngobese, 26, has taken the unusual method of teaching mostly middle-aged women on the East Rand critical mathematics skills through his WeSolve4X programme to empower them to monitor their children's progress...

