Bvuma looks forward to 'special' derby with Birds

Getting a nod against Swallows at FNB Stadium this afternoon would be a special moment for Soweto-born Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

Should both Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi fail late fitness tests for the 5pm clash, Bvuma is certain to start. The 25-year-old, who's been Chiefs' third-choice keeper for a while now, started the last game against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila as both Khune and Akpeyi were ruled out with a shoulder injury and concussion respectively.

As a kid, Bvuma used to walk from his hood of Braamfischerville to watch Swallows play their home games at Dobsonville Stadium. That his former teammates at Naturena, Virgil Vries and Given Thibedi, are now at Swallows also makes facing this fellow Soweto club an extraordinary moment for Bvuma.

"This is a Soweto derby. I come from Braamfischer, a walking distance to Dobsonville Stadium. When I was young I used to go watch Swallows games there. I used to go there a lot with my friends. I have watched games of Swallows versus Chiefs, while I was still young Itu [Khune] was playing. So I know how big this game is and I am looking forward to it,'' Bvuma said yesterday.

"It's bragging rights [that are at stake] and our families are divided, so we know how important this game is. If I do get a chance to play I will give my all and it'd be special. I have been watching Swallows because I also have friends there...Virgil and Given, we played with them here at Chiefs in the past.''

Meanwhile, Swallows coach Brandon Truter also described the tie as "special". The Birds trainer gave a sense they're as desperate for three points, aiming to boost their chances to secure a slot that would see them play CAF tournaments next term.

"It's a special game. As much as Chiefs need a win, we also need it. It's their home game. At this stage mental preparations are more important. Looking at the amount of draws [16] we have, we really need to win this game. Chiefs want to get into the top-eight, we want to get to spots for continental football next season," Truter said.

Today's Fixtures (3pm unless stated)

Celtic v Cape Town City, Dr Molemela Stadium; Chippa v Leopards, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala Stadium; Chiefs v Swallows, FNB Stadium, 5pm; SuperSport v TTM, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 5pm.