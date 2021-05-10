News

‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s viral chess move

10 May 2021 - 09:55
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's chess move drew laughter from a grandmaster of the game. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A picture of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule playing chess has caught the eye of Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who made fun of the politician’s game.

The now-viral picture was shared by Magashule on social media at the height of his suspension from the ANC.

In the photo, Magashule can be seen playing white and trying to move a pawn that has no legal opening.

The picture, which has been shared by more than 3,000 users, left many in stitches.

One Twitter user reached out to Kasparov for analysis of the move.

“A friend and I have been trying to figure out what this opening sequence/strategy is called (white pieces)?,” said the user.

Dying of laughter, Kasparov called BS on the game, saying it was a “photo-op opening”.

Kasparov’s analysis drew mixed reactions, with some saying he was exposing Magashule for a fraudulent chess move.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

