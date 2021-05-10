Eight party members face step-aside directive over criminal charges
Limpopo ANC official steps down voluntarily
At least one of eight ANC members facing criminal charges in Limpopo has voluntarily stepped aside from party activities.
Acting regional secretary of the Veterans League, Sam Montane, who is facing a charge of common assault for allegedly assaulting a woman at a store in September last year, has voluntarily stepped aside. He was captured on video assaulting the woman...
