Taking the long jump into marriage

Fresh after winning his third long jump title at the SA Senior Track and Field Championships in Pretoria last month, Ruswahl Samaai is set to get married.

The date and venue for the wedding has not been finalised yet. Samaai will defend his title at the African Senior Championships in Algiers, Algeria and he hopes to win his first Olympic medal in Tokyo, Japan, where he is among the favourites to win a medal.

However, last week it was all about love for the two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist. The 2017 World Athletics bronze medallist proposed to his girlfriend Menique-Thops, a maths and science teacher at Hoerskool Linden.

An excited Samaai said he met the love of his life after the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland in 2014.

“There is life outside sport. I still want to go to the Olympics and win, but I want to come back home to someone that I love when I return,” he said adding that athletes often focus on sport and forget that they must also live their lives.

He urged other athletes to focus on sport education, and to think about starting families at some stage of their lives.

“I know that winning an Olympic medal is important, but marrying her will be the biggest achievement of my life. She has been by my side and she is the source of my inspiration. When I am in the sand-pit I know that I will make it because of her support,” explained Samaai.