South Africa

Suspected abalone poachers heading to court

By Staff reporter - 09 May 2021 - 14:24
Two men will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday after allegedly being found in possession of illegal abalone.
Image: SAPS

A joint operation between the Gqeberha K9 unit and a private anti-poaching unit, led to the arrest of two suspects and abalone being confiscated on Friday morning.

Spokesperson Col Priscilla NaiduI said in a statement that at about 7.30am, the K9 unit members had followed up on information received of a suspicious vehicle with possible abalone in Marine Drive.

The vehicle was spotted and blocked off.

“One of the suspects tried to dispose of a bag. The suspects aged 36 and 40 years old were arrested. A total of 69 abalone were found in the bag.  Their Bantam bakkie and their wet suits were also confiscated.”

She said the suspects were detained for the illegal possession of abalone. They are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Monday.

