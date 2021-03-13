South Africa

65 'abalone poachers' bust in Table Mountain National Park this week

13 March 2021 - 09:51
Some of the alleged abalone poachers who were arrested during a joint operation in February.
Image: Supplied

A joint operation between police, City of Cape Town law enforcement units and Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) rangers netted 65 abalone poachers this week.

According to TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen, the poachers were bust on Thursday night. Van Rooyen said the teams have been conducting daily sea patrols in the marine protected areas of  the nature reserve “to fight against poaching that threatens the marine resources”.

Two other joint operations in January and February resulted in 23 arrests. One rubber duck was confiscated in January.

“We really appreciate the assistance and support we are getting from the City of Cape Town marine law enforcement unit and SAPS. Sharing of resources among law enforcement agencies is of paramount importance in tackling poaching, more especially in identified poaching hotspots areas. Working together we can achieve more,” said Van Rooyen.

