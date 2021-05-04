Rollout plan targets about 300 people per day

Getting the vulnerable urgently vaccinated non-negotiable: Prof Madhi

In about two weeks, SA is expected to begin rolling out its much-awaited Covid-19 mass vaccination to the general public after the first batch of Pfizer vaccines landed in the country at the weekend.



This is according to Business For SA (B4SA), a pact made of big SA businesses which is assisting the government on the vaccine rollout...