We can take precautions now to keep third wave at bay, but we must prepare for a possible rise in infections

Based on the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in other countries, an SA expert predicts SA’s third wave could be 25% more severe than the second wave, but says the risk can be mitigated if precautions are taken now.

According to infection disease specialist Prof Ian Sanne, CEO of Right To Care, an NPO focused on prevention of the spread of viruses and specifically HIV, the organisation has made recommendations that hospitals prepare for a progressive implementation for capacity.

Sanne could not give an official date for when the third wave was to be expected and said it could be too early to say, but his personal prediction would be by mid-May.

“Our recommendations in planning levels is that a progressive implementation of patient and hospital capacity be available for the third wave which could be 25% higher than the second wave.