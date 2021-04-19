Violence flares up outside court as farmers accused of killing the Coka brothers apply for bail

Stun grenades had to be used to disperse hundreds of protestors outside the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Monday morning where five men accused of murdering two brothers –Zenzele and Mgcini Coka – are appearing.



Thousands of community members joined by the EFF, ANC, SACP, Cosatu and ATM are picketing outside the court demanding that the accused not be granted bail. ..