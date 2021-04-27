Ntshavheni bemoans constitution's shortcomings

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has asserted that the constitution has not been entrenched to the people hence the prevailing inequality in SA.

"In other words, for us to give true effect to our constitutional promises, we must ensure that the constitution permeates all spheres of society. As we celebrate Freedom Day, it is abundantly clear that the constitution has not been entrenched in all sectors of society.

Ntshavheni added that the economy is yet to be transformed and no one can claim that it is broadly representative of the diverse nation.

Speaking at the government's Freedom Day event in Botshabelo, Free State, on Tuesday, Ntshavheni also launched an attack on corrupt officials.

"We must be equally frank and hold those among us who have surrendered the will of the people and our constitutional democracy at the altar of personal gain and corruption. One cannot serve the will of the people and line their pockets at the same time," she said.

“Ultimately our state institutions lost the capacity to make good on the promises of the constitution."

Free State premier Sisi Ntombela said the province has lost 300 lives due to Covid-19 adding that it could have been worse if the government didn’t respond accordingly.

"We thank you President Ramaphosa for your dedication and for showing us for the past months that you are equal to the task before you. We are also committed to the eradication of drugs among our youth in the province, nyaope is killing them," she said.

Ntombela also called on Ramaphosa to find time and visit the small town of Wynberg where residents are yearning for his presence.

Botshabelo, 45km east of Free State capital Bloemfontien, was founded in 1979 as a "place of refuge" for Sotho people who were kicked out of Bophuthatswana territory of Thaba Nchu and other people who sought relieve from harsh life on white-owned commercial farms.

The massive township is today part of the Mangaung metro, and minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa, said the government chose Botshabelo to host the national Freedom Day event because the governing party was founded in the municipality in 1912.

This year's theme was "The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under Covid-19".