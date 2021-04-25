South Africa to lift power generation licence threshold to 10MW

According to the notice published in the government gazette on Friday, generation projects of up to 10MW will need to register with energy regulator Nersa, despite being exempt from requiring a licence.

The notice was signed by mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and invited the public to comment on the proposed change.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that the licensing threshold would be raised during a state of the nation address in February, as part of reforms aimed at ending the country's power crisis.

At the time he said easing licensing requirements for so-called “embedded generation” projects could unlock up to 5,000MW of additional capacity.

Some local experts have said the threshold should be lifted to 50MW, given the extent of the power shortfall and the fact that many companies want to build facilities larger than 10MW.

Miner Gold Fields in February won approval for a 40MW solar plant, four years after it first submitted a licence application.

Reuters