South Africa

Hours of traffic snarl-ups after gas tanker crash closes N1 in Joburg

24 April 2021 - 09:01
The gas tanker overturned after a collision with vehicles on the N1 in Johannesburg.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

Traffic on the N1 in Johannesburg slowly returned to normal on Friday evening hours after a gas tanker accident saw the highway shut down due to fears that the highly flammable cargo could explode.

Motorists were advised earlier to avoid the N1 North and South between New Road and the Buccleugh interchange during the afternoon. The crash caused major traffic snarl-ups.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed around 9pm that the N1 North and South had been reopened.

“It’s back to normal. Traffic was very heavy for most of the evening,” said Minnaar.

The tanker was salvaged and towed from the accident scene.

