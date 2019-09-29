Government spends nearly R30bn a year on 'millionaire managers': DA

If government cut the number of managers in the public service by half, the country could immediately hire an additional 175,000 police officers, 54,000 teachers or 49,000 nurses.

That is the view of the DA which on Sunday said it had established that government spent close to R30bn a year to fund the “millionaire lifestyles” of 27,650 managers in the public service.

The DA said the figure emerged from a series of parliamentary questions posed by the party over the past few months.

The party said this illustrated how top-heavy the South African state had become as a consequence of cadre deployment.

According to public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu, government spends R7.2bn per year on middle managers in provincial governments, R6.1bn on senior managers in provinces, R8.1bn on middle managers in national government, and R8.3bn on senior managers in national government.

The DA said on average, each of the 9,774 senior managers in national and provincial government took home R1.4m per year, with the highest level managers being paid just under R2m per year.