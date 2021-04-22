Amounts with Makate’s name on system a mistake, says Vodacom
Please Call Me inventor says that the company knows that it owes him billions of rand for his creation
Mobile telecommunications giant Vodacom says amounts totalling more than R63bn, which were filed as invoices in their system bearing the name of Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate were a mistake that was later rectified.
This is contained in the company’s court papers filed ahead of next month’s oral arguments in a review application by Makate asking the court to set aside a R47m settlement offered by the company. ..
