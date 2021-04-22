Media's obsession with parties a disservice to the country

Parties must have a mandate from citizens to govern

A political party is supposed to be an organisation of like-minded people who believe their ideas can carry their country forward. In order to implement such ideas, they need the mandate from the rest of the citizens.



Therefore, for a party to have power citizens must give it a mandate. The citizens are therefore the "boss" from whom the political party applies for employment. Media obsession with the goings-on inside a political party rather than what is happening among citizens, their frustrations and aspirations as well as what they are thinking in terms of solving their problems, is a de-service to society...