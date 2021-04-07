Uncle mourns double loss of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu and King Zwelithini

Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of late King Goodwill Zwelithini, said the royal family had been dealt a double blow after the death of the monarch and his son Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

Mbonisi was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Randburg magistrate’s court after the postponement of the case against five people accused of Zulu's murder.

Security guards found the 50-year-old dead at his home in a Northwold, Johannesburg, residential complex on November 6.

Tshegofatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontshe Tlholoe, 30, and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, stand accused of Zulu's murder.

Their lawyer, Sibusiso Mkhwanazi, told the court that the four women wished to apply for bail again after their bid to be released failed last year. Bail was only granted to Mbedzi.

The court postponed their case to April 21 for a bail hearing.