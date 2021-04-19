'Health department failed 2017 safety audits'

Department counting cost of Charlotte Maxeke fire

The Gauteng department of health says it will take a while before the cost of damage caused by the fire that engulfed Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, forcing the evacuation of nearly 700 patients, is known.



According to Gauteng premier David Makhura, fire broke out at the facility at 11.30am on Friday and then reignited again at night, forcing its closure for seven days to allow investigation and repair work to get under way...