Child's dad opens case with police
Principal 'slaps' grade 7 pupil in the face
The father of a grade 7 pupil at Manyazela Primary School, a farm school in Delmas, Mpumalanga, has opened an assault case against the principal who allegedly slapped the child with her bare hands for placing a computer on the floor after going into the school storeroom to collect a soccer ball.
The fuming parents of the 12-year-old pupil, who cannot be named to protect the identity of their child, said the incident happened on Monday during break time at about 11am. ..
