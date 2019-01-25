Pupil needs stitches after teacher attack

"I didn't understand why the teacher was so brutal," he said.

Mamabolo confirmed that he had arrived late for class after manning the school's gate to monitor latecomers.

"My sin was to get in with a bottle of soft drink," he said.

When Sowetan visited him yesterday, he still had stitches on the head, right ear, cheek and side of the eye, and said his teeth were loose.

"Being beaten in front of my classmates for no apparent reason was so embarrassing. I want measures to be taken against the teacher," he said.

Mamabolo said after the incident the teacher identified as Mahlatse Mokgehle, allegedly tried to bribe him with money to buy his silence.

"I refused to take his money and told him I wanted to consult with my parents first," he said.

His mother, Georginah Mamabolo, said the teacher had shown no remorse for attacking her son.

"We tried to engage the teacher but he was unremorseful, hence we ended up opening a case with the police because the attack was just a display of brutality," she said.