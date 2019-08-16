Principal resigns for slapping pupils

A secondary school principal who resigned on Wednesday after a video showing him slapping several pupils went viral had accused them of failing to do their school work.

Several pupils at Bopedi Bapedi Secondary School in Ga-Marishana, Sekhukhune district, Limpopo, told Sowetan that the principal was angered after some grade 12 pupils failed to submit their physical science assignment which was due on Wednesday.

"He was teaching physical science to grade 12s and he gave them an assignment last week.

"He was upset that some didn't do their school work," said a pupil who wanted to remain anonymous.

Another pupil said he had been at the school for the past three years and it was the first time he heard that the principal had meted out corporal punishment on pupils.

"He is a very friendly person and always in a good mood. Watch the video, you will see there was no tension or any sign of bitterness from the principal," he said.

He said the pupil who took the video to expose the principal was wrong.

"He can't fold his hands when pupils are becoming lazy and not do their school work. He wants us all to succeed," said the pupil.

In the clip which is 31 seconds long, the principal is seen lining pupils up in front of the class and slappingthem while others celebrate.