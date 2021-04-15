More than 1,500kg of evil eye puffer fish removed in False Bay

It initially indicated the washouts may have been due to mass courtship; spawning and fighting which sees the male puffer fish inflate themselves and sometimes get rolled or blown out of the water by waves or wind.

However, the department has discounted this theory due to the high volumes of puffer fish washouts.

“Scientists are now discounting this and considering other causes. Samples of fish have been taken and tests are being conducted. At the moment, the city can therefore not confirm the exact cause of the mortalities,” said Nieuwoudt.

The Glencairn Veterinary Hospital in Fish Hoek said on Wednesday it had treated at least 10 dogs who had come into contact with the toxic fish, with more having received treatment from other facilities in the city. It confirmed one fatality.

The hospital issued a warning to dog owners urging them to keep the animals leashed when on the beach or avoid beaches altogether until it's safe to go there again.

Nieuwoudt also warned that the puffer fish carried the neurotoxin tetrodotoxin and should not be eaten. The American Center for Disease Control says tetrodotoxin causes paralysis of body muscles and can be fatal.