Court yet to decide how much Zuma should pay in defamation suit as Hanekom insists on R500k in damages

An oral hearing will determine how much former president Jacob Zuma will pay in damages to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him a “known enemy agent”.

On Sunday Zuma tweeted an apology for claiming on Twitter in 2019 that Hanekom was a “known enemy agent”.

Zuma lost a bid to challenge an earlier court ruling that found he had defamed Hanekom, when his application was dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

Failing to delete his offending tweet and issue an apology would have placed him in contempt of court.

“I unconditionally withdraw this allegation,” said a tweet posted on the timeline of the former president on Sunday.

Hanekom on Sunday responded to the apology with a tweet of his own.

“Apology accepted. As far as I am concerned, the matter is now closed, apart from the determination of costs and damages, and we can move on,” he tweeted.