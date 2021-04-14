Girl assaulted at prestigious Mbilwi Secondary School
Family in the dark after bullied pupil's death
The family of a 15-year-old girl who allegedly committed suicide after she was bullied say they are still in the dark about events that led to their daughter killing herself.
Lufuno Mavhungu allegedly committed suicide after overdosing on pills on Monday, Limpopo provincial police said yesterday...
