Alleged Ga-Rankuwa school bully to reflect on her deeds behind bars

A second video showed the alleged bully spilling what appeared to be milk over her victim's head. Again the victim did not react.

It appeared that the videos were taken on the same day.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi went to the school on Thursday. His office announced afterwards that the perpetrator had been suspended with immediate effect and the victim would receive counselling.

“The parents of the victim are advised to monitor her and inform the district if there’s a need for intervention,” Mabona said.

The department encouraged the victim’s family to open a case of assault.

“The school governing body will be requested to provide reasons why they should not be disbanded, during the course of next week,” Mabona added.