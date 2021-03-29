Pedal power: pioneering Indian city ditches cars for clean air

Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bicycle and pedals to work, reliving his carefree school days and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching cars to protect the planet.

In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanviar, no car” (every Saturday, no car) campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours every weekend but risked nothing more.

“We are a small city and studies have shown most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi municipal corporation, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Though there is no law to implement this idea, we are hoping people will embrace it because it is very doable here. Barring the elderly, our analysis shows most people can easily switch to a bicycle or walk.”