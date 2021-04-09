Project to harness ethical approaches to civic activism and engagement

UCT students part of Next Generation Leaders

Growing up in Nyanga township outside Cape Town, Zukile Ntentema witnessed the brutal killings of young people, which led him to form a peace team and years later he is one of the three University of Cape Town (UCT) students selected among a global cohort of 40 for the Next Generation Leaders programme.



The programme, an initiative by the Talloires Network of Engaged Universities in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has been designed to harness diverse and ethical approaches to civic engagements and activism...