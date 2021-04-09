Phuzi has no choice but to fight his tormentor Muller again

Pressure is mounting on Akani Phuzi to do better compared to what he did the first time he met Johnny Muller in December.

Not only did Muller prove to be too tough and experienced in that fight, but he also exposed Phuzi’s weaker side – soft chin – which saw him being deposed to slumberland in the first round of their 10 rounder.

Phuzi now finds himself in a tough situation with limited options and one of them is to face Muller again. The latter – a rugged former SA light heavyweight champion – ended Phuzi’s reign as the WBA Pan African cruiserweight champion, and his confidence will grow even higher when they meet for the second time at Emperors Palace on June 19.

Trainer Alan Toweel Junior said: “Our backs are against the wall, we have no choice but to fight Johnny Muller. I looked at BSA ratings for March and Johnny is No 1. There is Akani on No 2 and Chris Thompson is No 3.

He pulled out of our proposed fight [Phuzi beat Thompson in 2015]. There is Lebo Mashitoa at No 4 and he announced that he is moving to light heavyweights after being stopped early in their fight last month by Luvuyo Sizani. You then have Keaton Gomes and I have been informed that he is moving up to the heavyweights. Who are you left with? Johnny, so we have no choice here.”

Toweel says they are, however, excited about the opportunity to correct their wrongs.

“The reality is that Akani has to beat Johnny to move to the next level. I am not underestimating Johnny, the truth is Johnny does not give a damn about Akani; he does not fear him. We have to put something extra ordinary,” insisted Toweel.

Phuzi has 11 wins with five knockout and a loss.

Their rematch will form part of Golden Gloves tournament that will take place at the Theatre of Marcellus inside Emperors Palace.