Big business alliance joins government for massive rollout
Plan to inoculate 7-million people by June
At least 7-million South Africans will be inoculated by the end of June according to a new Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan which has been developed by an alliance of big business.
The plan, which has been awaiting the delivery of jabs nearly a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said 31-million Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines will be produced at an Aspen manufacturing facility in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, aims to vaccinate 200,000 people a day...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.