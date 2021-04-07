Big business alliance joins government for massive rollout

Plan to inoculate 7-million people by June

At least 7-million South Africans will be inoculated by the end of June according to a new Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan which has been developed by an alliance of big business.



The plan, which has been awaiting the delivery of jabs nearly a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said 31-million Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines will be produced at an Aspen manufacturing facility in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, aims to vaccinate 200,000 people a day...