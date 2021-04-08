SA passes 10-million mark for number of Covid-19 tests done

SA hit a significant milestone on Wednesday night, as the 10-million mark for the number of Covid-19 tests was passed.

There had been a total of 1,553,609 cases confirmed across the country by Wednesday night since the start of the pandemic, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said — and this from 10,020,025 tests conducted to date.

Of these, 24,594 were completed in the past 24 hours, with 756 of them coming back positive. This is a positivity rate of 3.07%.