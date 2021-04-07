Defiant leaders to be suspended

SACP warns step-aside rule opponents

The SACP has warned that it would suspend from the party any ANC leader who opposes the governing party’s instruction that those fingered in wrongdoing to step aside from their posts later this month.



This comes after the ANC national executive committee decided to give its leaders who are criminally charged for corruption and other serious crimes 30 days to leave their positions in the organisation and within the state or face suspension as part of implementing its "step aside" rule. ..