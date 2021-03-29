Praise for paper that paralleled and reflected their lives

Readers celebrate their own, and Sowetan’s, 40th birthday





Sowetan has been writing for a diverse readership for the past 40 years. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, reporters Tankiso Maketha and Mpho Koka found people turning 40 who spoke of the fond memories they have of Sowetan and how they feel about sharing this milestone with the paper...