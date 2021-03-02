Ntsako now looking forward to going to varsity
Sowetan ends teen's three-year struggle for ID
Teenager Ntsako Mabasa is delighted after Sowetan helped him to get his ID application processed after a three-year struggle.
The news came while he was still celebrating a bachelor's matric pass last week...
