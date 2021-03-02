South Africa

Ntsako now looking forward to going to varsity

Sowetan ends teen's three-year struggle for ID

02 March 2021 - 08:55
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Teenager Ntsako Mabasa is delighted after Sowetan helped him to get his ID application processed after a three-year struggle.

The news came while he was still celebrating a bachelor's matric pass last week...

