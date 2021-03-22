South Africa

Out of 85 new Covid-19 deaths in SA, 70 are in KwaZulu-Natal

By Staff Reporter - 22 March 2021 - 22:37
So far 9,649,219 tests have been conducted so far countrywide. File photo.
So far 9,649,219 tests have been conducted so far countrywide. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has released the latest Covid-19 stats which recorded fatalities linked to the coronavirus at 85 on Monday.

Of the newly-recorded deaths, most of the deaths occurred in KwaZulu-Natal at 70, while the Western Cape had seven, five in Gauteng, two in Free State and one in Eastern Cape.

To date, 52,196 fatalities have been recorded across SA.

9,649,219 tests have been conducted so far countrywide, 13,932 of which were done in the past 24 hours. 1,538,451 total infections have been recorded across SA.

To date, 1,461,953 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

AstraZeneca's new trial data gives Covid-19 vaccine a boost in US

AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine received a major boost on Monday after data from a large trial showed it was safe and effective, potentially paving ...
News
11 hours ago

Covid-19 variant found in SA produces antibodies that provide broad protection

People who have been infected with the coronavirus variant responsible for 98% of SA's Covid-19 cases have antibodies that fend off all variants.
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X