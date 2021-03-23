South Africa

School bus can't cross raging river

Lack of bridge creates daily nightmare for Limpopo pupils

23 March 2021 - 08:22

A group of pupils jump off a rickety school bus and disappear into the bushes in a rush to cross the raging Mufongodi River after school.

The pupils from Ramabulana High School in Maranikwe village in Makhado have spent two weeks now travelling 11km  after crossing the river to get home because a makeshift bridge that allowed the bus to ferry them home was swept away...

